3 soldiers martyred, 5 injured in Nowgam, Poonch

Artillery rounds fired by India, Pak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Two soldiers were martyred and four others injured in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Kupwara in North Kashmir today. Another soldier was martyred in Poonch Sector this morning.

Pakistani troops fired artillery rounds causing huge explosions which could be heard from a distance causing panic among the residents in Macchil and Keran sectors. Some residents who were in the firing range moved to safer places.

An official said that Indian troops gave befitting reply and also fired artillery rounds, used mortars and heavy machine guns.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Nowgam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers were martyred and four soldiers injured who are being treated at hospital,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar based Defence Ministry spokesman said. Click here to watch video

“Befitting response is being given,” the spokesman added.

The martyrs have been identified as HC Kuldeep of 15 Sikh Li and Rifleman Subhum Sharma of 8 JAK Rifles.

The four Army men who were injured have been identified as Naib Subedar Ishar Das, Rifleman Gorie Singh, HC Danash all from 8 JAK LI and Sepoy Sandeep Singh of 15 Sikh Li. They have been shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

The spokesman said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Keran and Macchil sectors of Kupwara district today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. He said that befitting response is being given.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan was martyred and another injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district this morning.

The Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors early today. The Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner

Lance Naik Karnail Singh was martyred in the firing from across the border, the spokesperson said.

He hailed from village Loha Khera in Sangrur district of Punjab. His body was sent to his native village this afternoon with full military honours.

Two Pakistan army personnel were killed and three others injured in retaliatory shelling by the Indian troops. Two to three posts of Pakistan army were also damaged in the retaliation, sources said.

“The General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks salute brave heart Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on the night of September 30, and offer condolences to his family,” the spokesman said.

According to reports, another jawan was injured in the firing in the Krishna Ghati sector and has been hospitalized.

Pakistan has been targeting the hamlets in Poonch for the last five days, resulting in injuries to several animals due to shelling on Tuesday. The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire 47 times in September.

An Army personnel was martyred and two others, including an officer, were injured on September 5 as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

On September 2, one JCO was martyred in yet another ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army in Keri sector of Rajouri.