3 Senior Cops Transferred In Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 18: Government on Saturday ordered transfers of three SSPs in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order by government, Gurinderpal Singh (IPS), SSP Kulgam has been transferred and has been asked to report to the PHQ for awaiting further posting.

Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS), SSP Kupwara has been transferred and posted as SSP Kulgam, reads the order.

Yougal Kumar Manhas, SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs. Has been transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara.