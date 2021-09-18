Several delegations meet LG in Jammu; highlights various demands

JAMMU, Sept 18: Several former legislators along with public delegations met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and highlighted important issues of public welfare and development in their respective areas, an official spokesman said.

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Surinder Choudhary along with a delegation of border dwellers and tribals of Nowshera and Sunderbani projected their concerning issues pertaining to the construction of individual and community border bunkers to safeguard the lives of the people from cross-border shelling, he said.

He said they also raised a demand for holding special police recruitment from the border villages, opening of Kendriya Vidyalaya or Army School, widening of internal roads besides construction of bridge at Rajpur Bhata and upgaradation of infrastructure at sub-district hospital which caters the need of the entire border belt.

Similarly, former Member of Legislative Assembly Ramnagar Ranbir Singh Pathania met the Lt Governor and highlighted various issues of public importance, besides congratulating the UT administration for having initiating revolutionary reforms and people-friendly measures in J-K, the spokesman said.

He highlighted the need for formulation of a special scheme for nurturing the tourism potential of Ramnagar.

Former MLC S Charanjeet Singh Khalsa along with a Sikh delegation submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the inclusion of 5,300 left out families under financial package for refugees of 1947, grant of proprietary rights of small plots of land in the camps or habitations on which the displaced families have constructed houses, preservation and improvement of Sikh heritage sites, among other issues of the Sikh community.

Similarly, another delegation from Rajouri, led by former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, put forth their concerning issues, the spokesman said.

He said the delegation submitted a memorandum of demands including the construction of Rajnagar-Budhal to Shopian road, upgradation of public health centre Budhal and constructing a trauma Centre in view of the central location of Rajouri, Ramban, and Reasi highway, sanctioning of Kendriya Vidhalaya, upgradation of road network, besides bringing entire Pir Panjal Range on the tourism map, among other issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the delegations and assured them to review all their genuine issues and demands so that effective measures could be taken for their welfare in the right earnest.

A delegation of dental surgeon association led by its president Rahul Koul also met the Lt Governor and discussed several issues.

The Lt Governor while interacting with members of the delegations said the administration is working with an agenda of equitable and balanced development for the upliftment of all the sections of the society, besides safeguarding the rights of the people of J-K, the spokesman said.