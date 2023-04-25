3 pilgrims injured as bus turns turtle

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 25: Three female pilgrims were injured when a bus turned turtle while parking at Bus Stand Ransoo.

Reports said that the bus, bearing Registration number JK02BL- 1632, skidded off the road and turned turtle resulting into minor injuries to three persons on board.

The injured were taken to PHC Ransoo and discharge after first aid. They were identified as Raj Rani, wife of Sandeep Kumar, resident of Ambala; Ritu wife of Pankaj, resident of Ludhiana and her daughter Ditvi.