Absconder held after 7 years

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 25: The District Police Rajouri today arrested an absconder who was evading arrest from the last seven years.

The absconder has been identified as Abdul Qadir, son of Mohd Qasim, a resident of village Pargal in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district and was wanted in a case FIR No. 52/2016 U/S 366/376/458/147/343/323 RPC of Police Station, Darhal.

During questioning, he disclosed that after committing crime he had fled to Mumbai.

He was evading arrest for the last seven years and the local court had issued a warrant under Section 512 CrPC against him.

The absconder was arrested by a police party headed by PSI Rahul Kumar under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi, Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed.