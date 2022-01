3 IGPs among 115 conferred with JKPMMS, JKPMG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Home Department has conferred Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG) to 115 police personnel including three Inspectors General of Police (IGPs).

The J&K Police Medal for Meriterious Service awardees are Garib Dass IGP, Anand Jain IGP, Vijay Kumar, IGP, Mahmood Ahmad SSP, Mohammad Zaid SSP and Mamta Sharma SP.

The officers, who have been awarded Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry Service are Saidiq Hurry SI, Ghulam Jeelani Bhat SI, Athar Parveez SI, Muzaffar Ahmad Wani HC, Ichpaul Singh HC, Ashaq Hussain Lone HC, Bashir Ahmad Mir SgCt, Ghulam Rasool Mir SgCt Dilawar Mir Follower, Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy SP, Jan Mohmad Ganaie Inspector, Iqbal Hussain Sofi HC, Mashroof Javid Mir SgCt, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat SgCt, Farooq Ahmad Bhat Follower, Balbir Singh ASI, Manoj Kumar Constable, Mansoor Ayaz DySP, Nawaz Ahmed DySP, Ajay Kumar ASI, Ghulam Mohammad Ganie HC, Gali SgCt, Shanawaz Ibni Majeed Ct, Altaf Hussain Wani, HC, Manmeet Singh, SgCt, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SI, Yashpaul Singh, HC, Mohmad Anzar Khan, Inspr, Javid Ahmad Mir SgCt, Gowher Ahmad Lone Ct, Ajaz Ahmad, DySP, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Inspr, Shabir Ahmad, HC, Tanveer Ahmad Bajard, SgCT, Amritpal Singh, SSP, Abdul Hamid Reshi, ASI, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh SgCt, Muzaffar Ahmad Naikoo, Const, Gh Mohd Bhat DySP, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, SI, Mirza Afaq Ahmad Beig, HC, Arshid Ahmad, HC, Sajad Ahmad Wani, SgCt, Arshad Ahmad Baba, SgCt, Hafizullah Baba SgCt, Sharad DySP, Mohd Muzaffar Lone, ASI, Syeed Irshad Hussain Shah, HC, Ajaz Handoo, SgCt, Raees Ahmad, HC, Farooq Ahmad, HC, Anjum Javaid, SgCt, Mohd Ashrif, DySP, Anil Dhar, HC, Ghazi Shah, HC, Afaq Ali Dewani, HC, Rajinder Singh, HC, Shamim Ahmad Kooli, SgCt (Opr), Younis Khan, SI; Jagjeet Singh, SgCt; Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Const; Latief Ahmad Khan, DySP; Arif Ahmad Sheikh, Inspr; Imtiyaz Mohammad, ASI; Jahangir Ahmad SgCt; Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, DySP; Manzoor Ahmad, HC; Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, Const; Khalid Ashraf Ganaie, Const; Tariq Hussain Najar, SgCt; Reyaz Ahmad Wagay, SgCt; Shair Zaman Khan, ASI; Nanga Ram, ASI; Suresh Kumar Bhat, HC; Maqsood Ahmad Khan, SgCt; Ramesh Lal, Inspr; Sunil Raina, HC; Mohd Abass Wani, HC; Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, Inspr; Ishfaq Ahmad, Inspr; Abdul Ahad Baba, SI; Omer Hussain Wada, HC; Haneef Mohmad Bhat, SgCt; Ab. Hamid, HC now ASI; Sudershan Kumar, HC; Javaid Maqbool Wani PSI; Manoj Kumar, SgCt; Masroor Ali Thakroo, Ct; Javid Ahmad, Ct; Lateef Ahmad Ganaie, ASI; Jatinder Singh, HC; Mohd Abas Khoja, SgCt; Sheezan Bhat, DySP; Ali Mohd Lone, HC; Tahir Ahmad Shah, Ct., Aejaz Ahmad Malik, DySP, Javaid Ahmad Mir HC, Aijaz Ahmad Rather SgCt, Rachpal Singh SgCt, Farooq Ahmad Awan SgCt, Naeem Rashid SI, Hilal Ahmad Bhat HC, Waseem Ashraf Shah SgCt, Sanjay Dutt Ct, Hamid Hussain Choudhary DySP, Fareed Ahmed Inspector, Punjab Singh ASI, Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP and Vivek Shekhar Sharma Additional SP.