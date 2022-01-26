10 awarded DG’s Prison Medal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: On the eve of Republic Day 2022, Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, J&K Dr B Srinivas, awarded the Director General’s Prison Medal to 10 officers and officials of the Prisons Department, J&K in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The awardees include Dinesh Sharma, Senior Superintendent Jail, Central Jail Jammu, Kot Bhalwal, Tarseem Lal, Assistant Superintendent Jail, District Jail Jammu, Head Warders-Tilak Raj Kotwal, District Jail Bhaderwah, Ghulam Rasool, Central Jail Jammu, Kot Bhalwal, SG Warders/Warders-Zaheer Abass, District Jail Poonch, Shridhar, Prison Headquarters, J&K, Bashir Ahmad Khan, Central Jail Srinagar, Kamal Kishore, District Jail Rajouri, Peer Farooq Ahmad, Central Jail Srinagar and Farooq Ahmed Nengroo, Special Jail (Correctional Home) Pulwama.

While congratulating the awardees, the Director General of Police, Prisons expressed the hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.