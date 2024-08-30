3-Day Annual Kailash Yatra Begins In Bhadarwah Amid Religious Fervor, Festivity

Thousands of devotees leave for Holy Kailash Kund with Charri Mubarak from ancient Vasuki Nag temple, Gatha

BHADARWAH, Aug 30: Charri Mubarak of three day annual Holy Kailash Yatra left for Kailash Kund from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple, Gatha in Bhaderwah today.

Amidst the chanting of slogans in praise of Vasuki Nag deity, the Yatra passed through the Bhaderwah town where SSP Doda Mohd Aslam, ASP Bhadarwah Vinod Sharma, SDPO Bhadarwah Wasim Jamdani and SHO Bhadarwah Sandeep Parihar, President Sanathan Dharm Sabha, tehsil officers and a large number of locals accorded a warm send off to the pilgrims.

After a night stay at Hayan (Nalthi), the Yatra will reach at the holy destination on August 31, 2024.

There, the devotees will take a dip in the sacred water of Kailash dal. After performing religious rituals, the yatra will start its return journey to Bhaderwah on 01 September 2024.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees, including medical teams with sufficient medicines, first aid, drinking water, power through generator sets, firewood, tents for pilgrims and all other allied facilities including fool- proof security arrangements for smooth conduct of the yatra.

Pertinent to mention here that several Charri Mubarak are taking different routes from Kellar, Chattargala and Sevaj dhar etc. to reach Holy Kailash Kund.