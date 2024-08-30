India stars continue to disappoint as TNCA XI thrash Mumbai to reach Buchi Babu semis

COIMBATORE, Aug 30: Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan flopped while Suryakumar Yadav did not bat for Mumbai owing to an injury concern as TNCA XI hammered Mumbai by 286 runs to reach semifinals of the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament, here on Friday.

Chasing an improbable 510, Mumbai were shot out for a mere 223 on Day Four with Shams Mulani making a valiant 68. For TNCA XI, CV Achyuth and R Sai Kishore claimed three wickets each.

India T20I skipper Suryakumar did not bat as he reportedly suffered an injury to his hand. However, it has been learnt that the injury is not serious since he appeared to be doing fine following the conclusion of the contest and was perhaps taking precautionary rest.

Resuming at the overnight score of 6/0, Musheer Khan (40) and Divyansh Saxena (26) put on 60 runs for the opening stand before being separated by pacer R Sonu Yadav, who got rid of the latter.

Thereon, the following Mumbai batters could barely get any partnership going, managing two 40-plus stands.

Shreyas Iyer (22) and Sidhaant Aadhhathrao (28) managed a 49-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mumbai captain Sarfaraz, who batted at No 10 in the first essay for a mere six runs, fell for a four-ball duck in the second to Achyuth.

Later, the pair of Mulani (68) and Mohit Avasthi (0 not out) added 46 for the ninth wicket.

Avasthi faced 21 balls without managing a run while Mulani cracked six fours and two sixes to make a fine 68 from 96 balls.

Mulani’s was the ninth wicket to fall after spinner S Lakshay Jain trapped him leg-before, bringing an end to Mumbai’s struggle in the contest.

Besides Achyuth and Sai Kishore, spinner S Ajith Ram was the most economical among all bowlers for TNCA XI.

The Indian stars in the visiting camp had failed to fire in their first innings as well, with Iyer, Suryakumar and Sarfaraz scoring two, 30 and six respectively. (PTI)