Amit Shah congratulates shooter Avani Lekhara on Paralympics gold

NEW DELHI, Aug 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Friday.

“Our golden girl Avani Lekhara did it again. A big round of applause to her on winning the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (shooting) at #Paralympics2024. You have yet again proven the unstoppable spirit of Bharat. Best wishes for your future matches,” Shah said in a post on X.

India has sent its largest contingent to the Paralympic Games, with 84 athletes — 52 men and 32 women — taking part. (PTI)