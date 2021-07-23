3 Congress Workers, On Way To Navjot Sidhu Event, Killed In Bus Accident

PUNJAB: Three Congress workers have reportedly died in a bus accident in Punjab’s Moga district, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted today. The party workers were headed to newly appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s inauguration. Around 60 people have been injured in the accident.

“Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government,” Captain Singh tweeted.

The accident occurred after the private bus carrying Congress workers from Zira to Chandigarh from started speeding and rammed another bus. The crashed occurred at around 8am this morning.

Around 24 people have been severely injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Several officials are at the spot taking stock of the situation. (Agencies)