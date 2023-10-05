Jammu, Oct 5: Three people have been booked over the alleged issuance of a domicile certificate to a Rohingya woman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.
The trio are the woman, a facilitator and the official who issued the domicile certificate.
Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal said they are investigating the matter. (AGENCIES)
3 Booked In J&K’s Kishtwar Over Issue Of Domicile Certificate To Rohingya Woman
