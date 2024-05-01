3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, May 1: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:33 am on Wednesday.

National Centre for Seismology further said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 01:33:44 IST, Lat: 33.45 & Long: 76.57, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS said in a post on X.