283 fresh Covid cases in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 23: Ladakh reported 283 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 24,496, officials said on Sunday.

Leh district reported 248 fresh cases and Kargil district 35, they added.

According to the officials, no Covid death was reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory and the death toll remained unchanged at 222 — 164 fatalities in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Ninety more patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and 19 in Kargil after undergoing successful treatment, taking the number of recovered cases in Ladakh to 22,999.

There are 1,275 active cases in the UT. Of them, 1056 are under treatment in Leh and 219 in Kargil, the officials said.

They said the positivity rate was 3.9 per cent. (Agencies)