28 Police Officers Of J&K Inducted In IPS

JAMMU, Sep 29: In a significant development, the Government of India has inducted 28 officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police Service into the Indian Police Service (IPS).

The Union Home Ministry on Friday said the President of India has appointed 28 officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police in the coveted Indian Police Service (IPS) and allocated them to Jammu & Kashmir under AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram & Union Territories) cadre.

The MHA issued notification for their appointment in IPS nearly three months after a selection committee comprising representatives of the Union Public Service Commission, Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu & Kashmir government gave go-ahead for their induction.

This is for the first time in Jammu & Kashmir that such a large number of officers have been appointed in IPS at one go.

According to the notification, Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, Shiv Kumar, Rashmi Wazir, Rajeshwar Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Anita Sharma, Sameer Rekhi, Jatinder Singh Johar, Anil Kumar Magotra, Swarn Singh Kotwal, Zahid Nasim Manhas, Dr. Koshal Kumar Sharma, Ashok Kumar Badwal, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Bakar Samoon, Firdous Iqbal, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Ranjit Singh Samyal, Mohd. Yaseen Kichloo, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Khajoria, Rajesh Bali, Sanjay Kumar, Mumtaz Ahmed and Mohd. Aslam.

These officers have been inducted against vacancies for select list of 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

These officers will be on probation for a period of one year as per IPS (Probation) Rules, 1954 and will undergo induction training as per sub rule 5(4) of IPS (Probation) Rules, 1954.

It is worthwhile to mention that the selection committee had also cleared two retired police officers- Anil Magotra and Parshotam Kumar Sharma- for induction in IPS. It had also given its opinion on promotion of one local officer in a sealed cover in view of an inquiry pending against him—(KNO)

