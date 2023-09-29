Dr Jitendra Launches Artificial Intelligence Driven Grievance Monitoring System

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 : Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, today launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven Grievance Monitoring System, IGMS 2.0 Public Grievance portal and Automated Analysis in TREE Dashboard portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 Dashboard has been implemented by IIT Kanpur following an MoU with DARPG on December 14, 2021 for upgrading DARPG Information Systems (CPGRAMS) with Artificial Intelligence capabilities. The Dashboard provides instant tabular analysis of Grievances Filed & Disposed, State-wise & District-wise Grievances Filed & Ministry-wise data. Besides, the Dashboard will also help the officials identify the root cause of the grievance.

With a ballooning caseload of problems being raised by the common man and their trust in the timebound redressal of their grievances, close to 20 lakh grievances are received annually on the CPGRAMS portal. In view of the large number of grievances, the classification and monitoring of grievances cannot be done manually. Thus, the IGMS portal will help the DARPG with creation of a draft letter for the selected scheme/ministry and expedite the grievance redressal process by the concerned ministry/department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged again and again that Grievance Redressal is important for accountability of the Government and also for the Citizen-centric Governance. A more robust human interface mechanism including Counselling post-resolution of the grievance has also been introduced.

The Minister commended the DARPG for making the CPGRAMS portal available in 22 scheduled languages along with English so that the common man could avail of its benefits. He also underlined the need to integrate State PG portals and other government portals with CPGRAMS and name it more uniformly for seamless accessibility.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that for the first time, the average disposal time of public grievances by Central Ministries & Departments has reduced to 16 days due to reforms undertaken by DARPG in the CPGRAMS. He noted with satisfaction that there has been a decline of almost 50% in the average disposal time for Central Ministries/Departments from 32 days in 2021 to 18 days in 2023.

During his visit to DARPG Office, Dr Jitendra Singh also launched the Swachhata Special Campaign 3.0 and released the Precedent Book (e-book) prepared by the Department. He lauded DARPG for achieving a completely fileless office with all communication transferred to the eOffice portal.

The Union Minister was informed that close to 90 lakh square feet of prime office space has been cleared during the last two Swachhata campaigns and put into productive usage. Besides, the Government generated a revenue of Rs. 370.83 crores from disposal of scrap, 64.92 lakh files were reviewed, 4.56 lakh Public Grievances Redressed and 8,998 MPs’ references replied. Swachhata campaign also spurred eOffice work culture in the Government and now over 90% file work has been made online.

The Government of India has announced Special campaign 3.0 from 2nd October, 2023, coinciding with the Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, till 31st October, 2023. The Campaign is a sequel of the Special campaigns conducted in the last two years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi transformed the Swachhata campaign into a Jan Andolan within a few months. He said, the DARPG has launched a compendium of 300 Best Practices which will be implemented by all Government Ministries and Departments and published widely through media, highlighting ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Science’ approach”.

Special Campaign 3.0 will focus on field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface, in addition to the Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices. Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is the Nodal Department for implementation of Special Campaign 3.0.

The Cabinet Secretary had addressed all Secretaries of Government of India on 25th August, 2023 and DARPG guidelines for the same were issued on 1st September, 2023.