BJP Disciplinary Committee Issues Notices To 8 Party Rebels In Kashmir

JAMMU, Sept 29: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Disciplinary committee issued notices to 8 party rebels in Kashmir.

The notice in this regard issued from party headquarters to following persons:

GM Mir, Dr Ali Mohd Mir, Altaf Thakur , Asif Masoodi, Arif Raja, Anwar Khan , Manzoor Bhat, Bilal Parray

The notice issued reads as:

While holding enquiry of indiscpline against Sofi Yusuf Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, it came to notice to Disciplinary Committee that there are serious allegations and proof of indiscipline against each of you for indulging in activities prejudicial to maintenance of discipline in party. By your activities sense of mistrust have been created in party leadership.

Keeping in view your position in the party and your past contributions Disciplinary Committee has decided to give you one opportunity to submit your unconditional apology for your conduct and not to repeat in future in any such activity failing which Disciplinary Committee will initiate regular proceedings against you and which may lead to your removal for official positions and even from Primary Membership of Bharatiya Janata Party in case allegations of indiscipline is established. Should you choose to give unconditional apology and undertaking for future the same may be sent to party President within one week from today. Notice is being served through WhatsApp and there will be no separate service of notice

BJP disciplinary committee consists of Sunil Sethi as the Chairman along with Aseem Gupta and Rekha Mahajan as the members of the committee.