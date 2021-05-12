2750 test +ve in Kashmir, 17 die

No relaxation in curfew on EID: Div Com

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, May 12: Kashmir today reported 2,750 fresh COVID-19 cases while 17 people died here taking the Jammu and Kashmir death toll to 2912.

Those who died include 50-year-old woman from Dooru in Anantnag, a 60-year-old woman from Kokernag in district Anantnag, a 44-year-old woman from Anantnag, a 40-year-old woman from Bakshi Abad Anantnag, a 39-year-old from Dobra Leh, a 65-year-old woman from Newa Pulwama, a75-year-old woman from Kanipora Chattergam in district Budgam, a 70-year-old man from Larsun in Ganderbal and a 70-year-old woman from Frihsal in Pulwama. With the fresh deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 2912.

Those who tested positive include 846 from Srinagar, 361 Baramulla, 322 Budgam, 282 Pulwama, 171 Kupwara, 198 Anantnag, 85 Bandipora, 52 Ganderbal, 269 Kulgam and 58 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 55,544 positive cases including 639 deaths and 44,150 recoveries are from Srinagar, 17,305 including 213 deaths and 13,001 recoveries are from Baramulla, 14,844 including 10,848 recoveries and 146 deaths are from Budgam, 9,746 including 7,217 recoveries and 129 deaths are from Pulwama, 8,788 including 112 deaths and 7,055 recoveries are from Kupwara, 10,759 including 6,717 recoveries and 129 deaths are from Anantnag, 6,499 cases including 5,602 and 71 deaths are from Bandipora, 6,546 including 5,455 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Ganderbal, 7,135 including 3,716 recoveries and 74 deaths are from Kulgam and 4,246 including 2,932 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 141,412 including 106,693 recoveries and 1,615 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 51,542 including 33,104 from Kashmir division.

With 3,603 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 174,953, which is 76.26 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, authorities today tightened Corona curfew across Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir to prevent the deadly virus from spreading and the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said that there won’t be any relaxation on Eid-ul-Fitr eve due to steep rise in COVID-19 infection cases.

The Divisional Commissioner while speaking to reporters said that the overall situation in Kashmir is under control while the preventive restrictions put in place up to May 17 will remain in place.

“There won’t be any sort of relaxation on Eid eve in Kashmir,” he said, adding that COVID-19 does not stop on any special occasion.

The strict curfew comes a day after the markets across Srinagar and other districts witnessed a huge rush of shoppers, who were seen buying essentials ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Majority of the roads across Srinagar wore a deserted look as the authorities had deployed police and paramilitary troopers on the roads since the wee hours of this morning to enforce the lockdown strictly.

The roads were blocked by the Police and security forces by erecting concertina wires and no one was being allowed to cross the barriers except the doctors, hospital staff and people with emergencies.

Shops remained closed as the authorities didn’t allow them to run their businesses after the administration withdrew its orders regarding the partial relaxation for some permissible activities from 8 am to 12 noon.

While, there are reports of strict curfew in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, in southern districts particularly Pulwama, the situation was said to be somewhat similar to what was witnessed yesterday with rush of people at several places.

Also, keeping in view the corona curfew, the district administration Srinagar today activated the option of Corona curfew Movement ePass for Medical exigencies in the district, and people in need have been asked to avail the option.

Earlier, while appealing to the people to stay indoors, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in a Tweet said: “DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RTPCR. Mostly from renowned Bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. #coronavirus has unique art of locating the right person.”

The Government had imposed lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir since April 29 evening in order to prevent the virus from spreading. The administration has recently extended the Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir till May 17.

Meanwhile, police arrested 145 persons, lodged 92 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 1,09,200 from 678 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir.

“Besides, 15 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Kulgam for violating guidelines and restrictions and indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. Four shopkeepers were also booked by police in Ganderbal and Handwara for violating COVID-19 norms,” police said.

The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, today advised the doctors and paramedics to inform them on given helpline numbers in case they have been stopped unnecessarily while on way to their duties.

The doctors and paramedical staff should inform them on the given helpline numbers if they have been stopped unnecessarily along with their location on way to their place of duties. The helpline numbers including WhatsApp numbers are 0194-2506561, 0194-2506541 and WhatsApp No. 8899845182.

The IGP also requested the health care workers to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and not to visit unnecessarily beyond their place of duty and stay.

He said that identity cards of journalists will be treated as curfew passes in Kashmir.