264 DNB PG medical seats allotted to J&K in Phase I

Heralding new era of medical education: Health Minister

*50 pc seats reserved for local in-service docs

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 8: In synchronization with Prime Minister’s vision of “Health for All” aimed at improvement of healthcare delivery across the country, Government of India has granted 264 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Post Graduate (PG) medical seats to Government hospitals across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the active contribution of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Official sources told Excelsior that to overcome shortage of specialist doctors and medical teachers in the country, Union Government led by Narendra Modi had taken initiative about 3 years back to allow more and more Government hospitals/Medical Colleges in the country to start DNB courses in different specialities, by easing norms.

Sources told Excelsior that in the year 2019, even a single DNB seat was not allotted to any Government Hospital/Medical College in J&K but due to people-centric approach of the Narendra Modi led Government in the Centre and efforts of J&K administration led by LG Manoj Sinha, the Union Territory secured allotment of 264 DNB PG seats in last three years which is itself a record as no other State or UT in the country could reach up to this figure.

Giving details of the seats allotted to different health institutions in J&K, sources shared that Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla has been allotted 34 DNB seats while 20 seats have been allotted to Associated Hospital GMC Kathua, 11 seats to Associated Hospital GMC Doda, 5 seats to District Hospital (DH) Ganderbal, 8 seats to DH Pulwama, 1 seat to DH Udhampur, 2 seats to DH Shopian, 12 seats to Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar (Jammu) and 53 seats to GMC & Associated Hospital Anantnag.

They further revealed that 10 DNB seats have been allotted to GMC & Associated Hospital Rajouri, 31 seats to GMC Srinagar, 15 seats to GMC Jammu, 17 seats to JLNM Hospital Srinagar, 2 seats to Raja Sukhdev Singh DH Poonch, 8 seats to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, 6 seats to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Bemina, 20 seats to SKIMS Soura and 2 seats to SDH Sopore. Besides this, one seat has also been allotted to SNM Hospital, Leh of Ladakh Union territory.

Sources said that Government of India is in a mission mode to provide an effective healthcare delivery system and allotting of more than 250 DNB PG medical seats to J&K is a testimony to this. They said in 2nd phase, more seats will be allotted to the Union Territory and for this necessary exercise is underway. “Few days back, an inspection of DH Reasi was done for allotment of DNB seats and an assessment was done today in DH Udhampur for allotment of 2 seats in Medicine speciality,” sources added.

“Allotment of more than 250 seats to J&K hospitals is a significant move by Government of India (GoI). This important step would not only ensure that people of J&K are benefited but the doctors of J&K will also get an opportunity of being trained in their own region. Tapping this homegrown medical workforce would lead to an effective healthcare delivery system in the UT,” sources maintained.

Furthermore, sources stated that 50% of the PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors to provide them the opportunity for Post Graduate training. “The people of J&K will be benefited with this move of the GoI as modern quality healthcare will become more affordable and accessible in almost all the districts. This in turn, would further enhance the quality of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare,” they added.

“Heralding a new era of medical education in Jammu & Kashmir ! PM @NarendraModi Ji’s Govt has granted 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Govt hospitals in J&K. I appreciate Team NBE for accomplishing this tremendous work,” Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted today.

He further tweeted: “50 % of DNB PG seats are reserved for local in-service doctors. The doctors of J&K are getting an opportunity of being trained in their own region. This was Phase 1 of the expansion of medical education & quality medical care services. In Phase 2, more PG seats will be granted.”