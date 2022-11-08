Report card must be criteria for vote: Azad

‘Division of society for vote bank dangerous’

Gopal Sharma

DODA, Nov 8: Cautioning the people that division of the society on the basis of caste, religion and region was dangerous for the country like India, former J&K Chief Minister and chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that people must elect a party or the leader on the basis of performance.

Addressing a mammoth gatherings at Changa and Gali Batoli area of Bhalessa in district Doda today, Azad said some political parties indulge in creating division in the society. A wedge is being created among the STs, SCs, Paharis, OBCs and others for the vested political interests. Such a move is very dangerous for the country like India. The people must understand these designs as such move will not do better to the society, he opined.

“Nobody is going to benefit by such acts. People will not get better means of employment, good roads, drinking water facilities, other means of communication, better education or health infrastructure with such acts. Only honest resolve, care and concern for the people will help in resolving public issues,” Azad observed.

“People must understand that they must support a party or a leader who has delivered to the public. Report card must be the criteria of seeking vote. Even some parties have only exploited and befooled people for the vote bank politics. The people should see the track record of a leader before going for the vote,” he cautioned.

“Whether it is new party or the old one, the leaders of the party and their work matters. Parties don’t make leaders but leaders make a party. People should be very careful before selecting a leader and the party,” Azad maintained.

While referring to development deficit in Doda-Kishtwar districts, Azad said during Chief Minister he got Pul Doda-Bhaderwah road upgraded just within two years. He sanctioned two road projects from Gandoh to Bhaderwah and Kahra to Bhaderwah via Jayee during that period. Whatever progress made on those roads, was witnessed only during that period. Unfortunately, the work has been moving on snail’s pace on those roads and these link roads were never completed till date, he regretted.

Azad assured the people that all the pending works of development in Chenab belt and specially Bhalessa area will be executed more promptly than before after DAP comes to power in the Jammu and Kashmir.

While referring to the growing unemployment problem the DAP leader expressed his great concern over the increasing unemployment graph in J&K UT. He said his party has a vision and a roadmap for the educated unemployed youth. Even the semi-skilled and labourer class people will also get adequate work opportunities. He pledged to work together to find out an effective solution to all these pressing problems of the people.

Azad expressed his deep concern for the people belonging to Schedule Tribe community regarding their problems. It is pertinent to mention here that this area has a large number of STs residing here. He added that the people need effective administration. The people do not know whom to go for seeking resolution of their problems these days.

He further said that the grant of Statehood by the Union of India is right of our people. The DAP will struggle for seeking Statehood and job and land protection for the locals. He added that his Democratic Azad Party is fully committed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of J&K.

Azad strongly criticised BJP and local administration for ignoring adhoc employees and daily wagers. He said many of them are not being paid their wages for months together. The heartless and some cruel people in the administration are unable to see the pains and tears of their families. Those who have given about 10-15 years of their prime youth must be regularised, he asserted.

Azad was accompanied by former Ministers G M Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani, senior leader Mohd Aslam Goni (former Advocate General), Naresh Gupta former MLC, PR Manhas, former IGP, Mohd Iqbal Kohli member DDC, Fatima Begum, chairman BDC Kahara and several others.