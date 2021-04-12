251 more BSF jawans test +ve in Udhampur, total 555 in 4 days

J&K records 2nd highest COVID cases this year

IGP, 9 more in JU including Medical Officer infected

52 tourists found positive at Lakhanpur

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 991 new COVID positive cases, the second highest of this year, as Jammu region with 499 positives surpassed Kashmir division which recorded 492 cases. However, no COVID casualties were reported in the Union Territory today.

Today’s 991 Coronavirus cases were second highest in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the previous maximum being 1005 a day before.

An IPS officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu this evening.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Ilitija Mufti also tested positive for the virus in Srinagar today.

As many as 251 more BSF jawans today tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur district taking total number of positive soldiers stationed at Jaganoo to 555.

Lt Col Inam Danish Khan, Classified Microbiologist Command Hospital Udhampur told the Excelsior that 251 BSF jawans who tested positive for the virus today also belonged to Maharashtra and Gujarat and had travelled to Udhampur in trains.

“Positivity rate of the BSF jawans stood at 43.83 percent,’’ Lt Col Khan said.

A total of 555 jawans have tested positive during last five days. A BSF doctor was among the positives.

All the COVID positive BSF jawans have been isolated at their battalion itself.

There was no let up in Corona positive cases in the Jammu University also.

A female Medical Officer was among nine persons who tested positive in the Jammu University today taking total number of positive cases in the Campus to 105 in last four days.

Fifty two tourists were among 74 persons who tested positive for pathogen at Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district today.

Fifty two positive tourists belonged to Jharkhand (15), Punjab (11), Uttar Pradesh (10), Madhya Pradesh (nine) and West Bengal (seven). Rest of the positives belonged to Jammu 10, Samba and Srinagar six each.

Among 499 COVID positive cases in the Jammu region, Jammu district recorded highest 181 cases followed by Udhampur 160, Reasi 97 and Kathua 55. In other districts, Samba recorded four fresh cases and Rajouri and Ramban districts one each. Significantly, Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts didn’t report any fresh cases today.

As against 499 cases, only 43 persons recovered from the virus today, 29 of them in Jammu district, seven Kathua, four Poonch, two Rajouri and one in Udhampur district.

With today’s positives, Jammu region’s Corona count has reached 55702. Number of active positive cases has gone up to 2788 as 52162 have recovered from the virus and there have been 752 casualties in the region.

Maximum casualties of 391 have been reported in Jammu district followed by 64 Doda, 58 Udhampur, 56 Rajouri, 53 Kathua, 43 Samba, 26 Poonch, 23 Ramban, 22 Kishtwar and 16 in Reasi district.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 492 fresh positive cases of COVID-19.

Those who tested positive include 303 Srinagar, 53 Baramulla, 31 Budgam, 30 Pulwama, 22 Kupwara, 25 Anantnag, 3 Bandipora, 12 Ganderbal, 10 Kulgam and 3 from Shopian.

The number of positive cases in Kashmir division has reached 83,679 including 77,277 recoveries and 1,282 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 7,908 including 5,120 from Kashmir division.

With 418 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 129,439, which is 92.86 percent of the total cases.

The authorities today declared two more villages in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district as micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order came after fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported from Haji-Mohalla locality of Qazipora and Lone-Mohalla locality of Mangnipora.

“In view of detection of the fresh positive cases in the said localities it has become imperative to initiate necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”, an order issued said.

The order stated that there shall be strict perimeter control within 100 meters of the said area in a bid to contain further disease spread. It has also asked for 100 percent sampling of contacts.

And administration in Budgam today sealed a school and imposed Rs 30, 000 as penalty after it was found open in violation of the Government order in wake of the continuing COVID-19 rise.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered Tehsildar Budgam to close the premises immediately. The Shah-I- Hamdan Educational Institute Khumani Chowk Bemina Budgam was conducting physical classes in violation of the Government’s directions and was sealed.