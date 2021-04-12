Raina asks people to work together in defeating COVID

Councilors, Sarpanchs, Panchs join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Councilors, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other prominent political personalities from Reasi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of J&K president, Ravinder Raina and former DyCM, Kavinder Gupta at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

The joining programme was facilitated by former Minister, Ajay Nanda. BJP spokesperson, Girdhari Lal Raina (former MLC), Media incharge, Dr Pardeep Mahotra and other senior BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Amit Sharma, working district president, Congress Councilor, MC Reasi, Ashok Bali and Varun Sharma Councilors Reasi, Sudesh Sharma Sarpanch (Pyt. Manoon), Ajay Sharma, Panch (Manoon), Mohinder Kumar, Panch (Manoon), Rajeev Kumar, Panch (Manoon), Shiv Kumar, Panch (Mehari), Raj Singh, Panch (Mehari), Rakesh Kumar Panch (Sool), Joginder Lal, Panch (Sool), Des Raj, Panch (Sool), Darminder Singh, Naib Sarpanch, (Dhirthi), social workers, Balbir Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Uttam Verma and Vanet Sharma are amongst the prominent to join BJP on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while taking these political faces from different political parties who all joined BJP on the occasion into the party fold said that BJP is further strengthened in the Reasi region. He said that the elected representatives from Reasi Municipal Committee and all others who have poised faith in BJP have made appreciable decision. He said that BJP has the distinction to serve the society and nation with dedication and selflessness. He said that today people from all over are supporting and joining the party with the impression that Modi Government has set an example to serve the people. He said that the party believes that the new entrants will also work with ever-increasing enthusiasm to further the mission.

Raina, also appealed to the common masses and the prominent social and political activists to follow all the SOPs and the guidelines issued by the authorities to curb the menace of COVID-19 pandemic. He said that this infection is a serious threat to all of us and to defeat this infection, we all need to work together with integrity.

Kavinder Gupta, said with the exemplary work for the public welfare, BJP has created a niche in everyone’s heart and mind. It will be no wonder that soon every common person in the whole region will be supporting the party as its volunteer.