2500 kgs polythene carry bags seized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) sealed 2500 kilograms of polythene carry bags from Narwal Mandi area and a fine amounting to Rs 25000 was imposed and charged on the spot.

On the directions of Commissioner JMC Avny Lavasa, Jammu Municipal Corporation under the supervision of Secretary JMC Tinna Mahajan and staff of Jammu Municipal Corporation launched drive against the menace of polythene carry bag.

Secretary JMC advised the people to spread the message of cleanliness among the masses. She also appealed to cooperate with Jammu Municipal Corporation in keeping Jammu Clean and Green and avoid using polythene carry bags, use dustbins/containers installed in their area.

Commissioner JMC appeals to all the Jammuities to cooperate with Jammu Municipal Corporation to safeguard the ever deteriorating environmental health and beauty of Jammu.

She stressed to follow the guidelines issued in the public interest in view of COVID-19 like maintaining social distancing wearing of masks, frequent washing of hands etc.