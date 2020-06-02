Corona cases cross 2 lakh, deaths 5739

NEW DELHI, June 2: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-lakh mark today with almost one lakh people testing positive for the dreaded virus infection in the last 15 days.

In its morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the Novel Coronavirus death toll has risen to 5,598 in India with 204 more fatalities in 24 hours since Monday 8 am, while 8,171 new cases were detected during this period to take the overall tally to 1,98, 706. This included more than 97,500 active cases, while more than 95,000 have recovered.

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different States and union territories as of 10.05 pm showed the cumulative count of confirmed COVID-19 cases having risen to 2,00,321 and the death toll of 5,739. It also showed a higher count of recoveries at 99,613, leaving nearly 95,000 active cases across the country.

A real-time global Coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University & Medicine showed India’s tally of positive cases at 2,01,997 as of 10.15 pm.(PTI)