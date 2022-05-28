27 injured after bus turns turtle in J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur, May 28: As many as 27 passengers were injured after a bus coming from Jammu en route to Doda district overturned in the Battal Ballian area in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Saturday.

All the injured were immediately evacuated and subsequently shifted to nearby hospital by locals and police. Six of the seriously injured passengers, they said, were shifted to GMC Jammu.

A police official said that a case been registered and further investigation taken up. (Agencies)