Xero Degrees arrives in Jammu, opens outlet at Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: The Xero Degrees restaurant opened its outlet at Gole Market in Gandhi Nagar here today.

“The Xero Degrees was founded by Kashish Aneja and Shivam Kakkar in the year 2018. First outlet was opened in L Block, Connaught Place in June 2018 and since then the chain has grown,” said the Manager of the Jammu outlet.

He said, “The Xero Degrees is not just a restaurant, but an escape from your busy life to a world full of happiness. We aim to be the best F&B Brand in every locality.”

The Xero Degrees offers a wide range of fast food items, including sandwiches, chickens, ice creams, shakes and other varieties.

“The brand has 45 operational outlets in Pan-India. A perfect destination for well-crafted and mouth-watering recipes,” the Manager said.

He said, “The Xero Degrees offers over 100 dishes in its crazily Indianized American menu. Their hot-selling product, Fries in a Jar is a favorite across all age groups. From shakes and coolers to sliders, pasta and waffles, our diverse menu is every foodie’s dream come true. The regular customers at Xero Degrees swear by the taste as well as the exceptional hygiene standards maintained by the brand.”

The Xero Degrees has undoubtedly whipped up a storm in the culinary dimension of the country and has captivated customers within just 4 years of its inception.

For placing orders the customers can call on 7051793778. The cuisine for two costs Rs 700.