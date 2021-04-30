2360 test +ve for COVID-19 in Kashmir, 13 die

Active positive cases surge to 17699

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Apr 30: Kashmir today reported 2360 fresh cases of COVID-19 while 13 people died of the infection. The active case tally soared 17699 in Kashmir.

In Kashmir, 13 people died today taking the death toll due to COVID-19 infection in Kashmir to 1394.

Click here to watch video

Those who died in Kashmir include a 25-year-old woman from Shankarpora in district Anantnag who died at SKIMS Soura here, two days after she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

The others include a 54-year-old woman from Eidgah in district Srinagar who died at SMHS hospital, a 45-year-old man from Batmaloo in Srinagar also died at SMHS hospital, a 65-year-old man from Shivpora in Srinagar, a 65-year-old man Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar , a 70-year-old man from Rangwar in district Baramulla , a 95-year-old man from Rajbagh in Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar who died at CD hospital, a 60-year-old man from Natipora in Srinagar and a 55-year-old man from Bogund in district Kulgam.

Those who tested positive include 932 from Srinagar, 316 Baramulla, 160 Budgam, 110 Pulwama, 206 Kupwara, 239 Anantnag, 50 Bandipora, 77 Ganderbal, 165 Kulgam and 105 from Shopian.

As per official figures, 43,438 positive cases including 536 deaths and 34,556 recoveries are from Srinagar, 12,959 including 197 deaths and 10,370 recoveries are from Baramulla, 10,621 including 9,101 recoveries and 131 deaths are from Budgam, 7,163 including 6,124 recoveries and 101 deaths are from Pulwama, 7,067 including 101 deaths and 6,028 recoveries are from Kupwara, 6,999 including 5,586 recoveries and 110 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,454 cases including 4,988 and 64 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,442 including 4,908 recoveries and 49 deaths are from Ganderbal, 4,356 including 3,128 recoveries and 63 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,060 including 2,677 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Shopian.

With fresh cases the number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 106,559 including 87,466 recoveries and 1,394 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 28,359 including 17,699 from Kashmir division.

With 1,287 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 145,441, which is 82.59 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, Life in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir remained disrupted today due to 84-hour long corona curfew with majority of roads barricaded to prevent movement. However, people with emergencies were allowed to cross the barriers.

The roads across Srinagar and other places in the Valley wore a deserted look today in wake of the 84-hour-long lockdown imposed by the Government in an order to prevent the virus from spreading. On the first day of the lockdown, 118 persons were detained for violating SOPs while as 103 FIRs were lodged in various Police Stations.

The lockdown or Corona curfew was imposed on Thursday evening and will remain in place till Monday morning.

Police and paramilitary troopers were deployed on roads since this morning to enforce the lockdown strictly.

Iron barricades and concertina wires were erected at many places to prevent the public movement. The officers from different departments were also seen on roads to ensure that the lockdown is implemented in letter and spirit.

However, the emergency services, standalone shops were normally functioning throughout the restriction bound districts as the Government had exempted them from the restrictions.

Besides, public transport with 50 per cent seating capacity was also allowed to ply today by the authorities.

Police detained 118 persons, lodged 103 FIRs and also realized fine to the tune of Rs 90,610 from 730 people for violating the guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir valley.

Besides, four vehicles were also seized for violating guidelines and restrictions, police said, adding that the special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, police urged people to cooperate in containing the spread of Coronavirus by following the SOPs, guidelines and protocols for the safety of the people.

“The special drive shall remain continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures,” police said.

In the meantime, the district administration in Srinagar declared seven more areas as Containment Zones in Srinagar in view of the fresh COVID-19 cases.

The areas which have been declared containment zones are Parimpora, Zoonimar, Peerbagh, Gulab Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Boatman Colony Bemina and Mehjoor Nagar.