Div Com reviews Covid management in GMC Jammu

* Inspects Oxygen Generation plants

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer today reviewed the Covid care facilities in Government Medical College Jammu at a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; MD NHM, Yasin Choudhary; Principal GMC, Shashi Sudhan; besides Medical Superintendents of GMC, Super Speciality, MCH & CD Hospital, HOD’s of Medicine, Anaesthesia, Surgery, Orthopedics and other faculty members.

The Divisional Commissioner held a general review of current issues related to the management of Covid-19 positive patients, rationalization of oxygen demand and supply, functioning of newly established covid triage facility, segregation of covid and non covid functions in Level-I hospitals etc.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding the treatment protocol for management of Covid-19 delivery cases, paediatric population, COVID general surgeries, dialysis of positive patients in GMC and Associated Hospitals.

Directions were issued by the Divisional Commissioner to Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Departmen t(MED) to constitute teams of supervisors and Bio Medical Engineers for each COVID ward who shall maintain hourly log of the oxygen consumption & pressure details. Meanwhile it was discussed how to further reduce the wastages from ports at the patient end.

The Div Com also reviewed the functioning of oxygen generation plant, liquid oxygen tank, manifold system and turn around period of bulk cylinders.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, alongwith other concerned officers, visited Chest Diseases Hospital and inspected the functioning of the Oxygen Generation Plant already installed there.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner visited Gandhi Nagar Hospital and inspected the functioning of the newly established 2200 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant in the old block of Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

The Superintendent Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department apprised the Div Com that the plant shall be made functional by May 3, 2021.

The Divisional Commissioner praised the selfless efforts of all medical fraternity who are at the helm of affairs in dealing with this pandemic since last more than one year.