234 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 234 fresh COVID-19 cases, while four more people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The union territory”s COVID-19 tally has mounted to 1,20,527 and the death toll stands at 1,879, they said.

Out of the fresh cases, 131 were from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 69 cases, followed by 65 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,088, while 11,556 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Jammu division and Kashmir Valley reported two deaths each. (AGENCY)