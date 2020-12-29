SRINAGAR: Militants opened fire at security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the Parimpora area of the city on Tuesday but no casualties were reported, officials said.
The ultras fired on the security forces personnel conducting the search operation in the area, they added.
The cordon has been strengthened and the searches have been intensified to track down the militants, the official said. (AGENCIES)
Militants open fire at security forces in Srinagar’s Parimpora
