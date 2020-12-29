Avalanche warning issued in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A fresh avalanche warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon for upper reaches in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Director Disaster Management J&K Governor Aamir Ali said that there is a threat of medium danger avalanche in the upper reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region. Low level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts in Kashmir valley.

During the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy snowfall was experienced in the Kashmir valley while summer capital, Srinagar turned white briefly on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)