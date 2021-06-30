23-year-old woman among 3 die of Corona in Jammu, 4 in Kashmir

Train services to resume partially in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, June 30: Seven persons died of COVID-19 and 364 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today. Three casualties were reported in Jammu region and four in Kashmir.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman hailing from village Gandari in Ramban district died of COVID-19 at home.

A 70-year-old man from village Rara Sawankha Ramgarh in Samba district and 40-year-old man from Panihad Kandi in Rajouri district succumbed to the virus at GMC Jammu and GMC Rajouri respectively. They had no co-morbidities.

After two-digit cases during last two days, Jammu region today reported 149 COVID positive cases, the maximum 45 in Reasi district, all of whom were travelers and were found infected during testing at Katra Railway Station.

Cases in other districts include 31 in Doda, 19 Jammu, 14 Kishtwar, 13 Rajouri, eight each in Poonch and Udhampur, six Ramban, three Kathua and two in Samba district.

As against 149 cases, 186 persons today recovered from the virus in Jammu region.

The region now has a total of 1,19,673 Corona cases. The active positive cases are 1928 as 1,15,640 persons have recovered from the virus and there have been 2105 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 16 new Corona positive cases including 15 in Leh district and one in Kargil.

Corona count in Ladakh today stood at 20038. Only 271 are active positives while 19565 have been treated and there were 202 casualties—144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported 215 cases of COVID-19 today while 4 persons succumbed to the virus. And the Train services that were suspended in May to prevent spread of COVID-19 are being restored tomorrow.

Those who tested positive include 67 from Srinagar, 32 from Baramulla, 31 from Budgam, 07 from Pulwama, 12 from Kupwara, 26 from Anantnag, 10 from Bandipora, 9 from Ganderbal, 18 from Kulgam and 3 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 69,983 positive cases including 828 deaths and 68,297 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,244 including 278 deaths and 22,697 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,556 including 22,097 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 14,861 including 14,475 recoveries and 192 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,798 including 165 deaths and 13,367 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,060 including 15,565 recoveries and 202 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,302 cases including 9,038 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,588 including 9,322 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,043 including 10,760 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,554 including 5,481 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 195,989 including 191,099 recoveries and 2,218 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 4,600 including 2,672 from Kashmir division.

With 562 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 306,739, which is 97.17 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, after remaining suspended for more than seven weeks, train services will resume in Kashmir from tomorrow.

An official said that two pairs of trains will operate between Budgam to Banihal in the morning and evening. However, he said, there will be no services towards Baramulla.

In the morning one pair (04617/04618) and the evening session one pair (04619/04622) will run between Budgam -Banihal only as per their existing timetable, the official said.

Authorities had suspended the services because of a steep increase in the COVID-19 cases from May 10 till May 16, however, the same was later extended.