2021 to bring huge employment opportunities in J&K: Manoj Sinha

NEW DELHI: The year 2021 will bring huge employment opportunities in the field of agriculture, horticulture and food processing to information and digital technology for the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told Univarta.

“In order to provide employment to the youth of the union territory, a Mission Youth has been started by combining education, training and loan facilities and favourable business policies. In this, active support of big corporate houses of India including, Bombay Stock Exchange is being taken,” he said. (AGENCIES)