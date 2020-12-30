2 Executive Engineers Among 13 PDD Officials Suspended Pending Enquiry

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governer-led dispensation has put on suspension two executive engineers among thirteen officers-cum-officials over charges of delinquency, here on Wednesday.

An order in this regard, “Pending enquiry, the delinquent officers/officials of Power Development Department and Finance Department are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956 (sic.).”

The officers-cum-officials, as per the order, include, Mohammad Yousuf Baba, the then Executive Engineer, PDD Sumbal; Aftab Ahmad Khan, the then Executive Engineer, PDD Sumbal; Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, the then Senior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Riyaz Ahmad Wani, the then Junior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Ab. Khaliq Dar, the then Helper, PDD Sumbal; Shazia Ahad, the then Junior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Ab.Rashid Bhat, the then Head Assistant, PDD, Submal; Farooq Ahmad Banday, the then Head Assistant, PDD, Sumbal; Hilal Ahmad Naik, the then Head Assistant, PDD Sambal; Gh.Hassan Malik, the then Junior Assistant, PDD, Sumbal; Farooq Ahmad Khan, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal; Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal; Gh.Mohi-Ud-Din Sofi, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal.

A case under FIR Number 25/2018 stands registered at Police Station, Crime Branch Kashmir.