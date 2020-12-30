Cabinet approves MoU between India, Bhutan on cooperation in peaceful uses of outer space

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan on peaceful uses of outer space, a statement said.

The MoU, which was signed between the two sides on November 19, shall enable India and Bhutan to pursue cooperation in potential interest areas such as remote sensing of the earth, satellite communication and satellite based navigation, space science and planetary exploration, use of spacecraft and space systems and ground system and application of space technology. (AGENCIES)