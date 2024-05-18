2 tourists injured in militant attack in Pahalgam

SRINAGAR, May 18 : A tourist couple was injured after militants fired upon them in Yannar area of tourist resort of Pahalgam in district Anantnag tonight.

They were fired at Yannar area of tourist place and were evacuated to hospital. They have been identified as Farah Khan and Tabrez Khan of Jaipur.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the Kashmir police wrote: “Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

The condition of the injured tourists is said to be stable so far.