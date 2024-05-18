Two Tourists Injured in Terrorist Attack in J&K’s Anantnag: Police

SRINAGAR, May 18: Police on Saturday said that two tourists were injured after terrorists fired upon them in Yannar area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Taking on to micro-blogging platform X, the Kashmir police wrote, “Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow, reads the post.

As per the sources condition of the injured tourists is said to be stable so far.