Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Aug 30: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which three ultras were gunned down.

The slain terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesman said, adding the search operation was in progress. (Agencies)