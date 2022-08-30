7 feared dead after cab plunges into gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, Aug 30: At least seven persons are feared dead after a passenger cab plunged into a deep gorge in Chatro area of Kishtwar district.

As per preliminary reports, the cab carrying 12 passengers met with the accident after the driver allegedly lost control. Initial reports put the death toll in the accident at seven while an official confirmation is awaited.

A massive rescue operation is underway at the spot. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav about an unfortunate road accident at Chatroo with 7 casualties. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar and GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided, tweets Dr Jitendra Singh