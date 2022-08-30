Progressing J&K | Integration of JKECP with NCS portal a step towards creating employment avenues for Youth of J&K

Integration will provide access to youth for vacancies at pan India level

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: The integration of J&K Employment Career Portal (JKECP) with National Career Service (NCS) portal is a remarkable step of J&K Government which would bring more remunerative and gainful employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative would also offer greater choice and better chances for youth to gain employment as per their qualifications and preferences.

Through this integration, counselling and guidance from more than 800 approved counsellors providing career guidance in 4000 employment areas from National and International subject experts is also extended to job seekers of J&K UT.

This integration will also provide access to youth of J&K towards vacancies at pan India level and also provides opportunities to participate in National / U.T. level Job fairs. The integration will also give job aspirants from J&K an access to the larger job market besides making their visibility to employers all over the country.

The integration is capable of meeting the varied demands and requirements of the youth for information on education, employment and training and will be supported by a multi lingual call centres.

The National Career Service portal has been developed primarily to connect the opportunities with the aspirations of youth which facilitates registration of job seekers, job providers, skill providers, career counsellors, etc. The portal also provides job matching services in a highly transparent and user friendly manner. The portal will also make available information on local service providers available to house hold and other consumers for services like driving, plumbing, carpentry, etc.

Lieutenant Governor’s administration is also focusing on creation/generation of self employment opportunities for the youth here. In this connection, a transparent process was initiated and government fixed target of creating avenues for two lakh youth. They are being provided with training, mentoring besides financing besides training and helping the youth to get employment under various schemes of the Government of India. Self-employment opportunities have been provided to 5.2 lakh young boys and girls under various programmes.

Notably, Financial assistance of Rs 1,840 crores was given as loan through various banks to people to start their own employment ventures in the financial year 2021-22. In a short span of three years, J&K has introduced reforms in every sector, which has opened up plethora of opportunities for growth and development. The results are visible as J&K is now moving ahead to be one of the leading regions in sectors like IT, industries, tourism, revenue, women entrepreneurship and youth empowerment.

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program, Jammu and Kashmir has been successful in establishing 21,640 manufacturing and service units in the last financial year, thereby emerging as the best performing region in the country. Under this Programme, 1.73 lakh new job opportunities were created, which is the highest among all the states and Union territories of India.

Mission Youth’ and several other programmes for employment generation are going on and are remarkably contributing in establishing the self employment avenues here.

Under Mission Youth, opportunities are being provided to young boys and girls to become entrepreneurs through schemes like Mumkin, Tejaswini, Rise Together and Parvaaz. Significant strides are being made by making urban and rural women financially independent through Hausla, Saath, Umeed and House Stay programmes. As many as 5 lakh rural women have been empowered through Self Help Groups, thereby neutralizing the sense of insecurity and despondency. The administration is sensitive to the problems faced by women in government jobs and has decided to establish crèche facilities in all the districts and offices in Jammu and Srinagar.