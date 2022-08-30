Congress’ Internal politics forced their senior leaders to quit the party: Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Aug 30: BJP Senior leader and co-incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood, on Tuesday said that the senior leadership of the Congress party had failed to manage their “internal” party affairs, which has forced their leaders to leave the party in this way.

Reacting to the latest development in Jammu and Kashmir, where 64 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“In Congress, a single family controls everything, and no effort has been made to address the issue in the party” he said.

“While the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir is busy fighting among themselves, we are striving to advance the development process in UT” he further said.

While asked about the Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting the Congress party, he said Azad is free to find his own party and free to engage in politics in Jammu and Kashmir, but the BJP will undoubtedly raise concerns and issues during his time in the office”.

“Why do the people of Jammu and Kashmir not benefit from the centre-sponsored initiatives during 70 years of Congress rule? Why are certain people denied their voting rights?” said said.

Sood said, “The BJP is practising a politics of development by including everyone, as opposed to the family-based politics practised by the Congress and the NCP.”

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, quit the Congress last week, ending his five-decade association with the grand-old party.