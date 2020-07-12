2 SIs, 4 more staffers of soft drinks Company, 11-month baby among 61 test +ve in Jammu

Dr Jitendra gives nod to more ventilators for J&K

Several security personnel report Corona positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 12: Sixty one persons including two Sub Inspectors-one each in Jammu and Samba districts, four more employees of soft drinks company of Bari Brahamna, 11-month baby in Kathua, half a dozen labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, several jawans of CISF, ITBP, CRPF, JKP and IRP and couple of pregnant women tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu region today while five persons were treated of the virus and discharged from the hospitals.

Nine more Corona positive cases, five from Leh and four from Kargil district, were reported today from the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Besides a probationary Sub Inspector, five other police personnel besides 12-year-old son of a cop hailing from Lal Chowk, Srinagar were among 15 persons who tested COVID positive in Jammu district today.

SSP Jammu Sridhar Patil told the Excelsior that 26-year-old probationary Sub Inspector from Patoli Brahamna posted at Janipura police station tested positive for the virus today after which all police personnel including SHO Naresh Sharma were kept under quarantine at the police station building which has been contained.

“All police personnel and other contacts of the SI are being subjected to sample testing,” Patil said, adding that police station will function from Janipura Police Post at the High Court for some time till it is completely sanitized and opened for the public.

The SI was subjected to sampling as he had to report at Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) Udhampur.

A 50-year-old police constable and his 12-year-old son accompanying him to Jammu from Srinagar, tested positive for COVID-19 here. They are residents of Lal Chowk, Srinagar. A 47-year-old CISF head constable from Domana, 50-year-old IRP constable from Bandipora and 42-year-old police constable from Pattan, Baramulla reported positive in Jammu district.

Other positives of Jammu district include a 47-year-old Government employee from Barnai, a young car mechanic from Bihar who had returned here for job in a workshop, 33-year-old man from Marh, a youth from Gho Manhasan, 36-year-old male from Nanak Nagar, a youth from Kunjwani, 53-year-old from Akhnoor, 47-year-old from Talab Tillo, youth from Channi Himmat, middle-aged man from Leh and 28-year-old from Himachal Pradesh. All of them were under administrative quarantine.

Twenty persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Samba district including four more workers of soft drinks Company at Bari Brahamna, whose 36 employees were already positive, a probationary Sub Inspector of Indian Reserve Police (IRP) 12th battalion, five labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and a pregnant woman.

SSP Samba Shakti Pathak said four more workers of soft drinks company at Bari Brahamna today reported positive for COVID-19 taking total number of positive employees to 40. The company has already been contained and its productions including soft drinks and packaged water manufactured on or after June 20 have been prohibited for sale. Three positive employees of the company hailed from Dhumka, Jharkhand and one from Ghor, Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

Other positives of Samba district include a pregnant woman from village Barian, a shopkeeper from Red Zone village of Sumb, a PSI of IRP 12th battalion who hailed from village Lower Jallo Chak in Bari Brahamna, five workers from Bihar, UP and MP and two female girls aged 10 and 15 belonging to Bathinda (Punjab) and Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh).

Rest of the positives in Samba district were also travelers.

Eight persons reported positive for the virus in Kathua district including four CISF and two ITBP personnel all of whom were under administrative quarantine at Police Training School (PTS) Kathua.

Two other positives of the district were an 11-month-old female baby from Billawar whose family had travel history of New Delhi. Rest of the family members have tested negative. An employee of Chenab Textile Mills Kathua, who had returned from Bihar, also tested positive today, Deputy Commissioner Kathua OP Bhagat said.

He added that 1466 more persons crossed Lakhanpur to enter Jammu and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

After 142 cases during last five days, Rajouri district showed some signs of improvement reporting only five COVID cases today.

Of five positives of the district, two were travelers including a BSF jawan who is an inhabitant of village Chingus and a Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Technician, who had returned home.

Three other positives of the district include one IRP personnel hailing from Nowshera, one Health department official of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Seri and woman from Lamberi, all of whom were contacts of positive persons.

Seven persons have tested positive in Ramban district.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Mohammad Fareed Bhat said two of them were from Red Zone of Gund Tethar and Konsi Nallah. A pregnant woman from Dharam also tested positive today. Three other positives were travelers including a CRPF constable from Jharkhand, 29-year-old man from Ramsoo, who had returned from Agra (Uttar Pradesh) and 35-year-old from Banihal with travel history of Punjab, Dr Bhat said.

Doda district reported four Corona positive cases today including a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Bulandpur Assar and three contacts of a positive person hailing from Mohalla Gandoh aged 6, 18 and 61, all males. All of them have been shifted to COVID facilities in the district.

A 28-year-old CRPF jawan from Assam who had returned to duty after availing leave tested positive for the virus in Udhampur district. A traveler tested positive in Kishtwar district. Poonch and Reasi districts didn’t report any Corona cases today.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner (Health) Atal Dulloo today projected the demand for more ventilators for Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting chaired by Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh in Srinagar held to review COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

On the intervention of Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Ministry for Health and Welfare has conceded the demand of the UT Government for supply of ventilators to meet with grim situation of COVID-19.

Dr Jitendra Singh said 10 percent of positive cases in Srinagar were symptomatic without past history of ailment or co-morbidity and were developing suddenly signs of the virus with double pneumonia. Some of them have succumbed to the virus within days. He assured all help to Jammu and Kashmir from the Central Government in fighting Coronavirus pandemic.

“Meeting at Srinagar held at short notice, to discuss sudden spike in #COVID cases in #Kashmir division, particularly manifesting severe respiratory symptoms in young healthy individuals. Immediate measures being initiated,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of five persons were today treated and discharged from COVID hospitals in Jammu region including two in Poonch district and one each in Kathua, Rajouri and Doda districts.

Four of them were discharged from Chest Diseases Hospital in Bakshi Nagar Jammu, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajeshwar Sharma said.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 2243 Corona patients. However, only 753 Corona cases were active in the region as 1473 patients have been treated and discharged while there have been 17 Corona casualties.

Meanwhile, nine more persons today tested Corona positive in the Union Territory of Ladakh taking total number of cases to 1086—361 in Leh and 725 in Kargil and active to 157 including 109 in Leh and 48 Kargil.

Of nine positive cases reported today, five belonged to Leh and four to Kargil.

As many as 928 Corona patients have been treated and discharged in Ladakh while there has been one Corona casualty.

Of total positives, 12 were admitted in COVID hospitals, 142 were in home isolation and three in COVID Care Centres.