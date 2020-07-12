Killings by terrorists pose question mark for Kashmiris: Dr Jitendra

Madhav, Khanna for tracking down killers of BJP leader

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 12: Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the terrorism has posed a big question to civil society and people barring their political affiliations to ponder that what kind of future the terrorists and their perpetrators wish to leave for the next generation of Kashmiris.

Dr Jitendra Singh who along with BJP national general secretary, incharge UTs of J&K and Ladakh, Ram Madhav, party national vice president and former MP, Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP UT president, Ravinder Raina and other leaders visited the residence of party leader, Wasim Bari, his father Late Omar Sultan and brother Basheer Sheikh who attained martyrdom in a recent terrorist attack in their home town of Bandipora in North Kashmir to express their solidarity with family members, said in a tweet after seeing the two kids of slain BJP leader said that they even could not understand where their father is.

In his tweet, Dr Jitendra Singh said “Rising above politics, the larger question is, what kind of future terrorists and their perpetrators wish to leave for next generation’’.

He said “in their Bandipora, Kashmir house, it was heart rendering to see children of martyred Wasim Bari unable to figure out where their father was”?.

Dr Jitendra Singh along with other BJP leaders met the wife of his party colleague Wasim Bari two infants the other family members. He conveyed personal condolences to the family on behalf of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He told them that entire Government and nation is solidly behind them and will render all help to them.

The BJP leaders also handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the wife of Wasim Bari and assured them full support in the future as well while expressing their sorrow and grief over the killings.

BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav while maintaining that there should be no compromise with terrorism, urged the Government to neutralize the terrorists who killed the BJP leader, his father and brother. He expressed his total solidarity with the family on behalf of party and people of the country.

He also demanded security for party workers in Kashmir valley and swift action against the terrorists. “We have come here to offer condolences to the bereaved family and provide them some help”, Madhav said.

“All BJP leaders of the country stand by the family in the difficult situation. Those who are responsible for the act should be neutralised’’ he said.

The BJP’s J&K incharge said the killings have pained the party a lot. “We demand that the party workers be given proper security’’, Madhav said while showing his anguish over the killings.

While addressing the gathering Madhav said “We don’t want terror politics to go on in J&K and that it needs to be stopped”.

“The killers and those who are ordering such acts should understand that the killing of one Waseem Bari will inspire thousands of workers. They are wrong if they are thinking that by killing youngsters and innocents there will be nobody to hold the National Flag,” he said.

He added that there is another way to end this (terror politics). “Their sponsor—Pakistan—must be given a straight answer. The terrorists who are involved in such acts have to be strongly, dealt with” he added.

“There is a section of people in J&K which is responsible for inflicting miseries into lives of thousands of families over the years,” he said.

Without naming anyone, he said such people, for their interests, are these days indulging in the drama of changing their goalposts.

“Do they think that by resigning from Hurriyat their crimes will be washed off? How many people were killed because of them?” he asked.

He said that such a state of affairs in J&K needs to be changed.

“We are working with determination in this direction. Such state of affairs used to be the order of the day because issues like 370 used to give such people support,” he said and added that in lieu of 370, these people were involved in carrying out anti-national activities.

“We scrapped the 370 for peace-loving people of this region—so that they can carry on with their livelihood in the best possible way,” Madhav said.

While referring to the incident in Sopore earlier in which an elderly man was killed, Madhav said that there is a section of people in Kashmir who are resorting to propaganda and toeing the line of Pakistan.

“You have seen it when a 60-year-old man was killed in Sopore, these people propagated that he was killed by the security forces. We have the responsibility of taking care of those elements,” he said.

Asserting that the sacrifices of nationalists will not go in vain, party national vice president, Avinash Rai Khanna said the administration should track the killers as early as possible and neutralize them. He further demanded that BJP leaders in the Valley be provided security.

Khanna, while taking a dig at Valley based parties asked where are those leaders this time who visit the residences of the terrorists when an ultra is killed in an encounter with security forces to condole his demise. “Are not they supposed to visit the residences of those leaders or policemen who are killed by terrorists,”? he asked.

“This is a matter of introspection for them’’, he said, adding “It is only BJP which visits the residences of the security forces, police or political leaders killed in terrorist attack to condemn the killings and express the party’s solidarity’’.

Terming Bari as a bold and dedicated party leader, BJP president, Ravinder Raina said the party has lost one of its family member. “ We will never forget this tragic loss and those responsible will have to pay the price not only for this heinous crime but for every mess they made in our motherland’’, he added. The BJP leaders were also accompanied by senior party leader Altaf Thakur.

The party later held a condolence meeting at Srinagar in which all the leaders paid glowing tributes to Bari and recalled his services to party and national cause. They said the sacrifices of Bari and his other family embers will not go in vain.