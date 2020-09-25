2 persons killed, minor girl injured in Jammu

Jammu: Two people were killed and a 7-year-old girl injured in a car accident on Bani-Basoli road near Jandarli village on Friday.

Official sources said that a K10 car (JK08H-7881) met with accident near BDO Office Jandrali in which three persons were traveling. Two persons namely Som Singh (55 ) son of Rattan Singh and Darshano Devi (49) wife of Jodo Ram of Sialag died and Pritikasha (7) of Vijay Singh was seriously injured and referred to SDH Basohli after first aid provided at PHC Jandrali, they added.