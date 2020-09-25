National Medical Commission comes into existence as India’s regulator of medical education

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) came into existence from Friday as the country’s apex regulator of medical education and profession replacing the Medical Council of India (MCI).

With this, the nearly 64-year-old Indian Medical Council Act stands repealed and the Board of Governors appointed in supersession of the MCI has also been dissolved with effect from September 25, the Health Ministry said.

“Historic reform in the field of medical education has been effected by the Union Government with the constitution of the National Medical Commission (NMC), along with four autonomous boards,” the Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)