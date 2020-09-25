2 LeT militants killed in Anantanag

Srinagar : Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an overnight gunbattle at Sirhama area of Bijbehra in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two militants of LeT were killed in an encounter, however identity of the slain militants couldn’t be ascertained yet.

The operation that was launched last evening was suspended last nigh, however the cordon around the suspected house was kept intact. The operation was resumed with first light today.

The operation was launched by a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and CRPF in Sirhama.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering an encounter.

