2 JKAS Officers Posted Members Of J&K Services Selection Board

Srinagar, August 16: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday posted two JKAS officers as members of the J&K Services Selection Board.

The transfers with immediate effect were ordered In the interest of administration, reads an order.

As per the order, one of the newly appointed members is Neelam Khajuria (JKAS) who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

The other, Narayan Dutt (JKAS), Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Kathua, has been transferred and posted the Member, J&K Services Selection Board. (Agencies)