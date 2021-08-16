J&K LG remembers former PM Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Srinagar, Aug 16: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister (PM) Atal Behari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said he will always be remembered for the immense contribution towards public life and nation’s development.

Mr Sinha, in a tweet, said, “Humble tributes to Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punyatithi. A true statesman, and excellent orator, he will always be remembered for the immense contribution towards public life & nation’s development. His thoughts & vision will continue to inspire coming generations”.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vajpayee served three terms as the PM of India. However, first term lasted in just 13 days in 1996. Later, for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004. Vajpayee was one of the co-founders of the BJP.

He breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. (Agencies)