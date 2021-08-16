We trust our capability, sincerity in safeguarding Indian borders: DG BSF

JAMMU (Octroi Post ), Aug 16: Asserting that challenges do exist on every front, Director General, Border Security Force, S S Deswal on Monday said that the force trusts its capabilities and sincerity in safeguarding the Indian Borders.

“Time to time we take a review of the border situation and other related issues and if required, also take up them at the right quarters,” the DG BSF told reporters here at a press conference.

He was flanked by Inspector General, BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal and other senior officers.

Mr Deswal was here in the region to flag off the Freedom Run and Cyclothon from Octroi Border Outpost organised by the BSF Jammu Frontier on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations.

On the prevailing drone threats along the international border he said, “many attempts were made to airdrop and smuggle narcotics and weapons but the alert security forces foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs.”

“Drone threat is a challenge and our security forces have detected most of them and handled them accordingly. In the coming days, technologically we will be able to deal with it more efficiently,” he said.

“We are at a very advanced stage on this issue (drone threat),” he said.

The BSF Chief when asked about impact on India’s borders after Taliban’s captured of Kabul which invariably meant capturing Afghanistan, he replied, “situation is being closely monitored. What is happening in the neighbouring country is their internal matter but we are keeping a close watch on every situation.”

“We are ready for every possible consequence,” he said.

On Pakistan violating the ceasefire twice on the international border after the February 25 ceasefire agreement, the Director General said, “whatever be the international conventions or bilateral agreements, are being religiously followed by India as a nation with other countries.”

“As far as the ceasefire agreement is concerned, there is no violation from our side and we are trying our best to exercise restraint from the day the ceasefire agreement was announced and will continue in a similar way with good intentions,” said Mr Deswal.

“We are keeping every watch on cross border activities and ready to face any challenge and will respond in an appropriate manner at the right time,” he said.

On laser fencing, he said that technology is being used on Indian borders, adding, “part of the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS), two pilot projects were launched in Jammu and Kashmir and they are under action. When, where and what is required, is discussed on a regular basis for its further augmentation.”

Pertinent to mention that the former Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in September 2018, inaugurated a stretch of laser fence along the international border in Jammu.

The pilot project — part of the CIBMS — is meant to provide round-the-clock surveillance on the border, uses thermal imager, underground sensors, fibre optical sensors, radar and sonar technologies to make “vulnerable stretches of the IB fool proof”.

Earlier the DG BSF flagged off a contingent of 100 cyclists from the BSF, which was organised on the occasion of India’ 75th Independence Day celebration.

The rally will culminate at Dandi (Gujarat) on October 2, (Gandhi Jayanti), covering a distance of about 1993 Kms.

Several cultural programmes were also organized at the venue to celebrate the occasion. (Agencies)