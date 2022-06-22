2 feared dead, 11 rescued at Tarsar

ANANTNAG, JUNE 22: The District Administration Anantnag today launched a rescue mission to rescue a group of 13 people who were on an expedition to Tarsar lake.

It was given out that of these 13 people a tourist and a guide are feared dead and efforts are on to locate their bodies while 11 others have reached back safely.

As per official sources, as soon as inputs regarding the tourists were received, a special team of rescuers comprising trained personnel from Revenue, Police and NDRF were pressed into service. The group of people had been sightseeing at Tarsar when they were washed away on a makeshift bridge due to a strong current.

The two missing persons are Dr Mahesh from Uttarakhand and Shakeel Ahmad from Gagangeer Ganderbal.